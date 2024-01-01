rawpixel
Lone Lobster Boat in Eastport, Maine. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3091589

View CC0 License

