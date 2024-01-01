rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3091630
Bob "Sully" Sullivan displays his produce at the Olympia Farmers' Market in Olympia, the state's second-largest, behind Pike…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bob "Sully" Sullivan displays his produce at the Olympia Farmers' Market in Olympia, the state's second-largest, behind Pike Place in Seattle. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3091630

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Bob "Sully" Sullivan displays his produce at the Olympia Farmers' Market in Olympia, the state's second-largest, behind Pike Place in Seattle. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More