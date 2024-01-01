rawpixel
Hot air balloons at the National Balloon Classic in Indianola, Iowa. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America…
Hot air balloons at the National Balloon Classic in Indianola, Iowa. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Editorial use only

