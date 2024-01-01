rawpixel
The Door Prairie Barn, Indiana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3091866

View CC0 License

