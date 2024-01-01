https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092066Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLifeguard tower and a low, passing cloud on the beach of the small, Pacific Ocean town of Seaside, Oregon. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3092066View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 707 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2062 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 4124 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 4124 px | 300 dpi | 165.22 MBFree DownloadLifeguard tower and a low, passing cloud on the beach of the small, Pacific Ocean town of Seaside, Oregon. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More