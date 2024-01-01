https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092069Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe city skyline at dusk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3092069View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 955 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2787 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5573 x 7000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5573 x 7000 px | 300 dpi | 223.26 MBFree DownloadThe city skyline at dusk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More