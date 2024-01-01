rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092098
Boats and ducks at the docks in Seattle, Washington. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Boats and ducks at the docks in Seattle, Washington. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3092098

View CC0 License

Boats and ducks at the docks in Seattle, Washington. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More