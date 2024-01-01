https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092106Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum located in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3092106View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 666 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1942 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 3884 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 3884 px | 300 dpi | 155.6 MBFree DownloadThe Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum located in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More