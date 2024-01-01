rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092119
Shoshone Tribal Cemetery in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shoshone Tribal Cemetery in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3092119

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Shoshone Tribal Cemetery in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More