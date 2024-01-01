rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092133
Massive steel grain silos in Mansfield, Ohio. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Massive steel grain silos in Mansfield, Ohio. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3092133

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Massive steel grain silos in Mansfield, Ohio. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More