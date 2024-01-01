https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092148Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDorothy strolls down the Yellow Brick Road in OZ in Boone, North Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3092148View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2626 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 5251 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 5251 px | 300 dpi | 210.36 MBFree DownloadDorothy strolls down the Yellow Brick Road in OZ in Boone, North Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More