rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092149
An old company sign appears on the wall of a Coca-Cola bottling plant outside Alpine, Texas. Original image from Carol M.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

An old company sign appears on the wall of a Coca-Cola bottling plant outside Alpine, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3092149

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

An old company sign appears on the wall of a Coca-Cola bottling plant outside Alpine, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More