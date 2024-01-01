https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092216Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSon of Beast roller coaster at King's Island amusement park in Ohio. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3092216View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 943 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2750 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5499 x 7000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5499 x 7000 px | 300 dpi | 220.3 MBFree DownloadSon of Beast roller coaster at King's Island amusement park in Ohio. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More