https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092235Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA barber’s chair at the Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3092235View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 5249 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 5249 px | 300 dpi | 210.29 MBFree DownloadA barber’s chair at the Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More