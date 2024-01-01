https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092250Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAmish Shoo-Fly pies in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, taken during 1980s. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3092250View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 806 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2352 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 4703 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 806 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 7000 x 4703 px | 300 dpi | 188.41 MBFree DownloadAmish Shoo-Fly pies in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, taken during 1980s. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More