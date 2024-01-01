rawpixel
Amish Shoo-Fly pies in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, taken during 1980s. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3092250

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

