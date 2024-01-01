https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092259Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Old Store in Sherman, Connecticut. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3092259View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2473 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 4935 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2473 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 7000 x 4935 px | 300 dpi | 197.71 MBFree DownloadThe Old Store in Sherman, Connecticut. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More