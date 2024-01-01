rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092494
Motor oil repair shop sign in Stevensville, Michigan. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of…
Motor oil repair shop sign in Stevensville, Michigan. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3092494

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

