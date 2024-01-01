https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092494Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMotor oil repair shop sign in Stevensville, Michigan. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3092494View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 811 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2365 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 4730 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 4730 px | 300 dpi | 189.5 MBFree DownloadMotor oil repair shop sign in Stevensville, Michigan. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More