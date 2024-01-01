https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092557Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBagpipers parade at the annual New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival in Lincoln. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3092557View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpi | 186.97 MBFree DownloadBagpipers parade at the annual New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival in Lincoln. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More