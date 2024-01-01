rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092569
Two bulldogs in New York City. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Two bulldogs in New York City. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3092569

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Two bulldogs in New York City. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More