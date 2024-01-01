rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092572
Old Coca-Cola sign on a brick building in Lafayette, Indiana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Old Coca-Cola sign on a brick building in Lafayette, Indiana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3092572

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Old Coca-Cola sign on a brick building in Lafayette, Indiana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More