https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092577Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA fishmonger displays part of the catch of the day at Seattle, Washington's, Pike Place Market. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3092577View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6689 x 4459 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6689 x 4459 px | 300 dpi | 170.7 MBFree DownloadA fishmonger displays part of the catch of the day at Seattle, Washington's, Pike Place Market. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More