rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092641
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in Sunday School at the Maranantha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. Original image from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in Sunday School at the Maranantha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3092641

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in Sunday School at the Maranantha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More