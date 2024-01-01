https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092757Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbandoned gift shop old barn in Lincoln, Nebraska. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3092757View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 835 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2435 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 4869 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 4869 px | 300 dpi | 195.06 MBFree DownloadAbandoned gift shop old barn in Lincoln, Nebraska. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More