rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092833
Blake's hamburger sign in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Blake's hamburger sign in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3092833

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Blake's hamburger sign in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More