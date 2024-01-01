rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092847
Three Hasidic Jews in a traditional long black jackets on a street in the Boro Park in Brooklyn, New York City. Original…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Three Hasidic Jews in a traditional long black jackets on a street in the Boro Park in Brooklyn, New York City. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3092847

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Three Hasidic Jews in a traditional long black jackets on a street in the Boro Park in Brooklyn, New York City. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More