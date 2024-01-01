rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092860
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3092860

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Mail Pouch Barn in Stark County, Ohio. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

