https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092870Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCloseup view of the Gateway Arch in Missouri. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3092870View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 733 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2138 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 4276 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 4276 px | 300 dpi | 171.31 MBFree DownloadCloseup view of the Gateway Arch in Missouri. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More