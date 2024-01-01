rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092879
Horse-drawn Amish buggies journey down a country road at Yoder's Amish Home, an authentic Amish farm that began accepting visitors in 1983 near Walnut Creek in central Ohio. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3092879

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

