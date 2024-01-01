rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092959
Former U.S. president George W. Bush and his wife near Crawford in McLennon County, Texas. Original image from Carol M.…
Former U.S. president George W. Bush and his wife near Crawford in McLennon County, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3092959

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

