https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3093109
Plantoir gigantic trowel sculpture in Iowa. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
3093109

Editorial use only

