https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3093269Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPaint horse at a farm. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3093269View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4666 x 7000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4666 x 7000 px | 300 dpi | 186.93 MBFree DownloadPaint horse at a farm. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More