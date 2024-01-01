rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3093478
Parade at the Bavarian Celebration of Spring festival in Leavenworth, Washington. Original image from Carol M.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Parade at the Bavarian Celebration of Spring festival in Leavenworth, Washington. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3093478

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Parade at the Bavarian Celebration of Spring festival in Leavenworth, Washington. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More