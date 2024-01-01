https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3093478Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextParade at the Bavarian Celebration of Spring festival in Leavenworth, Washington. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3093478View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 880 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2568 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 5136 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 5136 px | 300 dpi | 205.76 MBFree DownloadParade at the Bavarian Celebration of Spring festival in Leavenworth, Washington. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More