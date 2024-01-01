rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3093655
Yosemite National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Yosemite National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3093655

View CC0 License

Yosemite National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More