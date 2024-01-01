rawpixel
A portion of the in the “Granite Dells” — exposed bedrock of estimated-1.4-billion-year-old igneous-rock formations north of the Central Arizona community of Prescott. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3093657

View CC0 License

