rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3093676
Fall aspens in San Juan County, Colorado. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fall aspens in San Juan County, Colorado. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3093676

View CC0 License

Fall aspens in San Juan County, Colorado. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More