https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3093750Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed barn in a field. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3093750View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2626 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 5251 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 5251 px | 300 dpi | 210.36 MBFree DownloadRed barn in a field. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More