https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3093820
An freighter passing under a bridge near the mouth of the Columbia River. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3093820

View CC0 License

