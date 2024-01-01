rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3093824
Freight train approaches in an industrial neighborhood of Fort Worth, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Freight train approaches in an industrial neighborhood of Fort Worth, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3093824

View CC0 License

Freight train approaches in an industrial neighborhood of Fort Worth, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More