rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094090
Oil refinery in Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Oil refinery in Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3094090

View CC0 License

Oil refinery in Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More