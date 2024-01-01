https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094116Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChicago's skyline appears in silhouette at sunset. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3094116View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 893 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2605 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 5210 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 5210 px | 300 dpi | 208.71 MBFree DownloadChicago's skyline appears in silhouette at sunset. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More