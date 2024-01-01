https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094227Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWild horses running on a field. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3094227View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6771 x 4514 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6771 x 4514 px | 300 dpi | 174.92 MBFree DownloadWild horses running on a field. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More