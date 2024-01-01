rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094294
Immersive art at Philadelphia&rsquo;s Magic Gardens in Pennsylvania. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Immersive art at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens in Pennsylvania. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3094294

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Immersive art at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens in Pennsylvania. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More