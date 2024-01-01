rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094387
A garishly dressed mannequin at the Dime Store, in Wakarusa, Indiana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A garishly dressed mannequin at the Dime Store, in Wakarusa, Indiana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3094387

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A garishly dressed mannequin at the Dime Store, in Wakarusa, Indiana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More