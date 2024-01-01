https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094408Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Blue Whale of Catoosa is a waterfront structure in Catoosa, Oklahoma. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3094408View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 592 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1728 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 3456 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 3456 px | 300 dpi | 138.46 MBFree DownloadThe Blue Whale of Catoosa is a waterfront structure in Catoosa, Oklahoma. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More