https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094487Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSilhouetted windmill in Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3094487View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 7000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 200.31 MBFree DownloadSilhouetted windmill in Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More