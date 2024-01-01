rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094535
Mount McKinley or Denali ("The Great One") in Alaska. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mount McKinley or Denali ("The Great One") in Alaska. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3094535

View CC0 License

Mount McKinley or Denali ("The Great One") in Alaska. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More