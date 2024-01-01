rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094581
Farmer loading hay in Western Oregon. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Farmer loading hay in Western Oregon. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3094581

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Farmer loading hay in Western Oregon. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More