rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094629
Frank Rizzo mural in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Frank Rizzo mural in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3094629

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Frank Rizzo mural in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More