https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094655Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung children run on the railroad tracks in Savannah, Georgia. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3094655View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1053 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3070 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 6140 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 6140 px | 300 dpi | 245.97 MBFree DownloadYoung children run on the railroad tracks in Savannah, Georgia. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More