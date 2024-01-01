rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094691
Tilted water tower in Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tilted water tower in Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3094691

View CC0 License

Tilted water tower in Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More